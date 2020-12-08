Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to face punishment for their actions on this week's WWE RAW

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have now found themselves in trouble following their little tussle on this week's RAW and for putting their hands on WWE official Pat Buck.

Fellow WWE official Adam Pearce took to Twitter to apologize to Pat Buck for being unable to help him and stated that Sheamus and McIntyre will face repercussions for their unacceptable behavior against Buck.

What happened tonight to @buckneverstops is UNACCEPTABLE. There unfortunately MUST be repercussions. I’m so sorry for not getting there sooner, Pat. #wweraw — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 8, 2020

What did Drew McIntyre and Sheamus do to Pat Buck?

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus teamed up on WWE RAW this week to take on the team of AJ Styles, Money in the Bank contract holder The Miz, and John Morrison in a three-on-two tag-team handicap match.

Styles who is also the No. 1 contender to McIntyre's WWE Championship got the win for his team by pinning Sheamus after The Celtic Warrior accidentally hit McIntyre with the Brogue Kick. Later backstage, Sheamus told Charly Caruso that the kick to the WWE Champion was intentional.

It did not take long for The Scottish Warrior to confront Sheamus and a fierce brawl soon broke in between the two friends backstage in front of other Superstars and employees.

This is when Pat Buck intervened and tried to separate the two men from beating each other up. However, this only infuriated Drew McIntyre and Sheamus who then proceeded to beat up Buck and ripped off his clothes.

They then put Buck through a table, laughed it off, and left together as if nothing ever happened between them. Later on RAW Talk, Sheamus and McIntyre clarified that little fights like these happen between good friends all the time.

However, both Superstars now find themselves in trouble and will, unfortunately, have to face some sort of punishment as stated by Adam Pearce. The WWE Universe might know what their repercussions will be on next week's RAW.