Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have a heated exchange ahead of Fastlane

Former WWE Champions Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will face off at the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view this weekend. The former friends have been feuding for quite some time on Monday Night RAW.

Today, they have been firing off at one another on social media to continue the build up to their match. The pair have been involved in a war of words on Twitter, which began when Sheamus tweeted the following:

"Look hard. Really hard. Squint. You might see me on the #WWEFastlane Poster. Just over goldenboy Drew McIntryre’s left shoulder.. in the background.. near some mountains. I swear, I’m there. Anyone good at Photoshop?"

Drew McIntyre took issue with this and responded.

"Can see you’re losing the plot fella. Let your old mate Drew make you relevant one last time before we put you out to pasture #WWEFastlane"

A fan then photoshopped the poster to make Sheamus the focal point of the image, to which the Irishman responded by dubbing Drew McIntyre "Haggis Head." McIntyre then responded by claiming to have muted the Celtic Warrior on Twitter.

Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 37 match is set

Drew McIntyre will be competing for a WWE title

WrestleMania 37 is just under a month away, and matches are quickly getting announced for the Show of Shows. At WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre is set to face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Three more matches have been announced so far for WrestleMania 37, with both Royal Rumble winners choosing which champion they wish to challenge. Bianca Belair will challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, and Edge has decided to face Roman Reigns.

The newly-crowned RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day will also be defending their titles against surprise challengers AJ Styles and Omos.