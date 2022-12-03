Drew McIntyre and Sheamus set for a title match on WWE SmackDown next week

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will get a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championships on next week's episode of SmackDown.

The two stars recently joined forces on the Blue brand against The Bloodline. Along with Butch, Kevin Owens, and Ridge Holland, they collided with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series last week.

On RAW this past Monday night, it was announced that The Usos would defend their tag titles against Matt Riddle and Elias on the Red brand next week.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that Sheamus and Drew McIntyre would challenge the winning team on Friday next week.

The Usos have held the coveted titles for over 400 days. They are recognized as the longest tag team champions in WWE history. Drew McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior are two of the biggest stars in the company right now.

The duo are former WWE Champions and have what it takes to dethrone The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. It'll be interesting to see which team emerges victorious next week.

