"I'm excited"- Drew McIntyre sheds light on the possibility of a dream match between WWE Hall of Famer and a top female superstar

WWE star Drew McIntyre has given his thoughts on the possibility of Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley possibly crossing paths with each other in a match.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Edge faced Damian Priest in a singles match in his hometown of Toronto. After The Rated-R Superstar's victory, Judgment Day members Ripley and Finn Balor attacked their former leader.

Before the heel stable could further assault Edge, his wife jumped into the ring with a steel chair to make the save.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, The Scottish Warrior mentioned that he's excited by the whole scenario between Judgment Day and their former leader. He also mentioned how much he looks forward to the possibility of a match between Phoenix and Ripley.

"I'm excited about the whole situation, namely the match itself. Just to think about a couple of years ago when Edge was never going to wrestle again, to see a main event in Toronto and showing what Priest is capable of a main event position and Edge taken all kinds of punishment, you know. That huge bump through the table, that huge Razor's Edge through the table and fighting right through it all and getting a big victory. And inevitably seeing Edge, Beth by his side with the Judgment Day that are you know cooking on all. Right now the possibility of Rhea, Beth, that's gonna be pretty good." said McIntyre (18:59- 19:30)

Check out the latest edition of WWE's The Bump below:

Jerry 'The King' Lawler recently claimed that Drew McIntyre might dethrone Roman Reigns

Jerry 'The King' Lawler recently revealed that Drew McIntyre has the potential to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The former commentator mentioned that despite Reigns' dominance, he thinks that McIntyre would be able to defeat him. Lawler said:

"Honestly, I know Roman Reigns is great. I know he has been dominant. But, right now, in my mind, if you just have the two of them one-on-one — I would have to put my Euros on Drew McIntyre."

Who do you think will come out on top at Clash at the Castle? Sound off below!

