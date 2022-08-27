Drew McIntyre shows brutal photos of his body after assault by Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Drew McIntyre didn't have the best night on SmackDown. While he walked out victorious, he suffered in the end when he was ambushed in a 4-on-1 situation.

Following the brutal assault by Roman Reigns, the two-time WWE Champion received some bruises on his body, and it was posted on Twitter.

Things were going okay for Drew McIntyre as he defeated Sami Zayn in a solid main event on SmackDown. However, Roman Reigns and The Usos ambushed him, and Zayn joined in for the assault.

It was a calculated move by The Tribal Chief to weaken his opponent ahead of the big Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

On Twitter post-SmackDown, WWE posted two photos of McIntyre's body - showcasing exactly how brutal the attack on him was.

Drew McIntyre was ambushed and hit with repeated chair shots by Roman Reigns just a little over a week before their bout at Clash at the Castle. Many believe that the Scottish Warrior will be the one to dethrone Reigns, although there are doubts about that as well.

Either way, the timing would be perfect as Reigns is days away from celebrating two years as the Undisputed Universal Champion. As the rivalry develops, only time will tell what happens next.

