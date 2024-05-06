Drew McIntyre shows he's upped the stakes ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre has made an interesting claim about his preparations for WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 on June 15. The upcoming premium live event will air live from Glasgow, Scotland next month.

The Scottish Warrior took to social media today to humorously claim that he had hired Tom Stoltman as his personal trainer for Clash at the Castle after the latter won the World's Strongest Man 2024 competition. It was the third time Stoltman had won the competition in the past four years.

"Very proud of this guy. The World’s Strongest Man for a third time and he’s Scottish 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Meet my personal trainer for Clash at the Castle 👀," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Scotsman is currently in a rivalry with CM Punk that has gotten very personal. McIntyre took credit for the veteran's injury at Royal Rumble 2024 and taunted him after winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. Punk in return, bashed McIntyre over the head with his cast, allowing Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and become the new champion.

Both WWE Superstars have been selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft as well.

Drew McIntyre says he deserved to get fired from WWE

WWE let Drew McIntyre go in 2014 and it wound up being a major benefit for his career in professional wrestling.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the former World Heavyweight Champion commented on The Rock sending him a message after he signed a new contract with the company. He also noted that he deserved to get fired a decade ago, but has put in the work to get to where he is today.

"I was fired in 2014 by WWE and I deserved to get fired. I needed to get fired to truly find myself, and 10 years later The Rock's announcing that Drew McIntyre has re-signed with WWE. For anyone out there who's made it and then you get knocked down on your b***, you got to keep fighting. You got to keep pushing forward. You got to leave no stone unturned. Put the work in, be accountable to the person in the mirror. You can do freaking anything. I've done it time and time again and this is the most recent incident of it," he said. [From 11:13 - 11:38]

Drew McIntyre is determined to get revenge on CM Punk as he blames the veteran for most of his current misfortunes. It will be fascinating to see when the two stars finally have a match down the line.