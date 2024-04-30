Drew McIntyre shuts down disrespectful fan after the WWE Draft on RAW: "You stupid mark"

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently took to social media to shut down a disrespectful fan after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Draft picks continued during this week's episode of the red brand as WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Ron Simmons announced that McIntyre was going to stay on RAW. After the legends announced that Shinsuke Nakamura was drafted to SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior came out frustrated, asking why he was picked in the third round. However, he was interrupted by CM Punk, who was standing in a luxury box in the arena.

Later on in the show, Punk came out to the ring to address the crowd. He brutally roasted Drew McIntyre, who went to the luxury box looking for the Best in the World. The Straight Edge Superstar said that he would make The Scottish Warrior's life a living hell once he was medically cleared to return to the squared circle.

Following the show, McIntyre took to X/Twitter to take a shot at the Second City Saint, which caught a fan's attention, and they asked The Scottish Warrior why it took him an hour to give a reply to CM Punk's promo on WWE RAW.

A frustrated Drew McIntyre then shut down the fan for being disrespectful and said he did not have a microphone while he was standing in the luxury box.

"They don’t just leave mics laying around the arena you stupid mark," Drew McIntyre shared.

What the future has in store for the former World Heavyweight Champion remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre wanted to get drafted on the same brand as CM Punk

Ahead of Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft, the Stamford-based promotion posted an Instagram reel in which Drew McIntyre said he wanted to get drafted on the same brand as CM Punk and his long-time friend Sheamus because he wanted to watch the latter's back.

"I don't care. As long as I get drafted to where CM Punk is, and maybe where Sheamus is so I can actually watch his back because the idiot needs to get his head scr***d on right. Then... yeah. I don't care about anyone else's business, I just care about mine," Drew McIntyre said.

McIntyre and Punk were both drafted to Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen when the Second City Saint will compete against The Scottish Warrior.