Drew McIntyre spotted with WWE legend before Elimination Chamber; seemingly breaks character

Drew McIntyre was spotted with WWE legend Sheamus in Dallas ahead of this Saturday's Elimination Chamber in Toronto. McIntyre appeared pretty chill despite the magnitude of the match less than two months before WrestleMania 41.

The Scottish Psychopath earned his spot in the men's Elimination Chamber match after beating Jimmy Uso and LA Knight in a triple threat match. However, he lost some momentum after losing to Jimmy last Friday on SmackDown. He got too arrogant once again and was caught off guard with a victory roll.

McIntyre got his swagger back by attacking Jimmy after the match. Fast forward to Wednesday in Dallas, the two-time WWE Champion was with Sheamus, enjoying the state-of-the-art experience at Cosm.

The duo watched Liverpool beat Newcastle United 2-0 and increase their lead atop the Premier League table to 13 points. Cosm features a big screen that makes the people inside feel like they are at Anfield.

While the two are close friends, The Celtic Warrior is eight years older than Drew McIntyre and is already 47 years old. Even though he's still an active superstar, Sheamus has done it all, except win the Intercontinental Championship, and is worthy to be called a WWE legend.

Drew McIntyre reveals what he wanted to say during a heated promo with CM Punk

One of the best promo exchanges in recent memory happened on the March 25, 2024 edition of RAW between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. At some point in the segment, Punk asked McIntyre to name the man who called him "The Chosen One," referring to Vince McMahon.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, McIntyre revealed that he had a reply on his mind, but stayed professional to keep things in harmony.

"What’s going through my mind is: 'The same person that fired you on your wedding day.' But I’m a professional, I think by that point, people started seeing what I was capable of on the microphone like it was a new thing. If you watched my stuff outside of WWE, you know when I’m comfortable and the reins are taken off me. I don’t care who it is, I can go toe to toe with anyone, even Punk," McIntyre said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

It will be interesting to see what happens when the two former rivals meet inside the Elimination Chamber this Saturday.

