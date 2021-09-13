Drew McIntyre suffers embarrassing moment at WWE house show

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre suffered a wardrobe malfunction at a live event in Washington, DC.

The Scottish Warrior was set to battle 'The Maharaja' Jinder Mahal in a Street Fight at the show. Prior to the match, McIntyre had some trouble with his ring gear after making his entrance.

A fan in attendance filmed the incident and shared it on Twitter, where it received a lot of attention. In the clip, WWE commentator Byron Saxton can be seen trying to help McIntyre remove his kilt, which was seemingly stuck to the chains. McIntyre then jokingly asked the fans for assistance, before wiggling himself out of the situation.

McIntyre responded to the post on Twitter saying:

You never know what’s going to happen at a #WWELive event 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/AbGPn2X7dj — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 12, 2021

Drew McIntyre wants the WWE Universe to learn the lyrics of 'Broken Dreams'

McIntyre's old WWE theme song 'Broken Dreams' was very popular, and many fans have been calling for its return ever since the Scottish Warrior returned to WWE.

Speaking to Kenny McIntosh of Inside the Ropes, McIntyre revealed that he, too, wants to use it as his theme again, but fans will have to learn the lyrics and sing along like they do with Chris Jericho’s 'Judas' in All Elie Wrestling.

“The thing I always say is, everybody please learn the words because if I somehow convince management ‘we gotta use this, because the fans love it, they’re all waiting for it, they’ve been asking me for it for years, they know all the words’, and I walk out there and nobody knows the words and they don’t sing it like Jericho’s song, I’ll be devastated, and I’m going to have to go back with my tail between my legs going ‘I was wrong’,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre collided with longtime foe Sheamus on Monday Night RAW last week for an opportunity at the United States Championship, but was unsuccessful.

Edited by Abhinav Singh