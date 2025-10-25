  • home icon
Drew McIntyre takes a dig at Naomi after beating her husband on WWE SmackDown

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 25, 2025 12:50 GMT
Drew McIntyre (left), Naomi (right). [Image credits: wwe.com]
Drew McIntyre has taken a dig at Naomi after beating her husband, Jimmy Uso, on SmackDown. After the Scottish Warrior was accused of attacking Jacob Fatu backstage last week on the blue brand, Jimmy decided to confront him.

This led to a brawl between the two stars to start the show, and GM Nick Aldis booked a no DQ match between them as the main event of the night.

An entertaining match saw Jimmy come close to a win after dropping McIntyre with a Samoan Drop through the table. The decorated tag team star attempted an Uso Splash but was struck in the face by a chair by his opponent. McIntyre then delivered a Claymore to win the match.

After the match, the Scottish Champion continued to attack Jimmy until Cody Rhodes came to make the save. But as Rhodes was checking on Jimmy, McIntyre dropped him with a Claymore to stand tall over both stars.

He has now shared the image from his attack on X (Twitter) and taken a dig at Jimmy's wife, Naomi, by quoting her.

"Proceed. With. Caution," he wrote.
This catchphrase is associated with Naomi, and she has used it more after her heel turn earlier this year. The same words can also be seen in her X profile. Drew McIntyre's use of these words after beating Naomi's husband is a clear shot at her.

Drew McIntyre will face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship

Last week, Drew McIntyre was announced to face Jacob Fatu to determine the No. 1 contender for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

However, Fatu had to be written off TV as he was dealing with a non-wrestling related injury. This led to GM Nick Aldis making McIntyre versus Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship official for Saturday Night's Main Event XLI.

The Scottish Psychopath lost to the American Nightmare in their Title bout last month at Wrestlepalooza and will hope for a different outcome this time around.

