Drew McIntyre takes a dig at WWE for 'trolling' him

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has cheekily taken a dig at WWE's digital media on Twitter. He quote tweeted WWE's video of Top 5 Claymore kicks and called them out for using his old theme - Broken Dreams - instead of his current theme.

Broken Dreams was the theme music he walked out to during his first sting with WWE. Since returning to the company back in 2017, The Scottish Psychopath has been using the 'Gallantry' theme and was thus surprised at the digital team for having his old theme in the background.

I love my current music, but you lot are just trolling at this stage https://t.co/YJriWLkCAY — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 1, 2020

Drew McIntyre talks to Sportskeeda

Drew McIntyre recently spoke to Sportskeeda and revealed how he was allowed to do unscripted promos. The WWE Champion claims that he reads about 4 words from the promo given to him and the rest is all from his heart.

"I guess that's part of my charm is that I am a bit goofy and a bit silly at times but, when it comes down to it, I will kick your b*** and I've got a relatable story so it is really cool to be the real me and, like you say, if you looked at the pieces of paper that say words on it before I go out there, I'd be shocked if you found four that actually come out on television. "

"I just speak right from the heart. It comes from Drew, I am Drew, I know Drew because I am the real Drew and I get that guidance from people around me to keep bringing the world Drew and hopefully it resonates with everybody."

What next for Drew McIntyre?

2020 has been a successful year for Drew McIntyre. He started the year by winning the Royal Rumble in January and went on to capture the WWE Championship in April. He defeated Brock Lesnar for the title at WrestleMania 36 at the Performance Centre.

Since then, he has defended the title against Big Show and Seth Rollins - managing to retain the title both times. He is now set to take on Bobby Lashley at Backlash this month after he was challenged by the former MMA star last month.