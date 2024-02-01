Drew McIntyre takes a shot at CM Punk and Cody Rhodes after their emotional moment on RAW

Drew McIntyre took to social media to take a shot at CM Punk and Cody Rhodes following their heartfelt interaction backstage on RAW.

This past Monday on RAW, Punk announced that he would be forced to sit on the sidelines for WrestleMania 40 after suffering a tricep injury during the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Backstage during RAW, Punk greeted Cody Rhodes, who last eliminated The Best In The World to win his second consecutive Rumble in a row. The former WWE Champion asked The American Nightmare to 'finish his story.'

In reaction to Punk and Rhodes' backstage moment, McIntyre took a shot at both men on Twitter/X.

Check out McIntyre's tweet:

Following Punk's emotional promo on RAW, he was brutally attacked by McIntyre before Sami Zayn made the save.

Booker T praised CM Punk for his actions during the Royal Rumble Match

During the closing moments of the Men's Royal Rumble Match, CM Punk showed signs of a potential heel turn as he mocked Cody Rhodes and his late father, Dusty.

Wrestling veteran Booker T praised the former WWE Champion for his awareness and praised him in the process. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said:

"You know what? I've got to give Punk his due; he did his job. He turned heel. He made the crowd do their job. He knew that at the end of the match, it had to be at its peak - the highest decibel level. That's the mark of someone who knows what they're doing."

Punk was aiming to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, due to his injury, The Best In The World plans on headlining WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen how long Punk will be sidelined for.

