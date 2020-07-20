Drew McIntyre talks about how he is controlling his frustration

Drew McIntyre finally achieved his dreams by becoming the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36. However, the moment was bittersweet for the Scottish Psychopath as there were no fans in the crowd for him to celebrate with.

Drew McIntyre received a thunderous ovation when he won the 2020 Royal Rumble match. There is no doubt that he would have received a similar reaction if there was an audience at the WrestleMania 36 event.

Drew McIntyre had beaten Brock Lesnar in a matter of minutes in the WrestleMania main-event this year. However, McIntyre's run as the Champion has not been what he had expected due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

Although he has done a tremendous job of holding the fort, it is unfortunate that his first run as the top guy took place at such a time.

While speaking to Booker T on his podcast, Drew McIntyre said that he is being able to curb his frustration only because of the 20-year experience he has had in the business. Drew McIntyre is missing tours and travel but is trying to remain positive and not focus on any negativity even though it is a negative situation.

“I feel better than I’ve ever felt. It’s 20 years now I’ve been going, and if I wasn’t as experienced as I am, I might be a little frustrated not getting the reps in. I do miss the tours and the likes, but right now, like a lot of people, I’m trying to find the positives and not the negatives, it’s a negative situation, and we’re getting the downtime we wouldn’t normally have and I’m using it to try and broaden my horizons.” (H/T: 411Mania)

Drew McIntyre reveals how he is spending his free time

On being asked how he spends his downtime, Drew McIntyre revealed that he has been doing a lot of reading as of late.

“I’m reading some new books, I’m in contact with different areas of the company so I can understand better how the company works so I can be a better brand ambassador for WWE. And most importantly, I’m spending more time with my wife.”