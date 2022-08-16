"I didn't know till the very last second" - Drew McIntyre thinks WWE Superstar is getting the biggest opportunity of his career

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre thinks the returning Karrion Kross is getting the biggest opportunity of his career.

The Chosen One returned to WWE where he began working for NXT. In a matter of months, he became the NXT Champion. The following year, he moved to the red brand and began climbing to the top of the division.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, McIntyre was attacked by the returning Karrion Kross. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the 37-year-old spoke about Kross' return and how he has the biggest opportunity of his career:

"I was very surprised. I didn't know till the very last second but for, you know, we can say a little more here than we say in general, but let's just say somebody who's worked hard for an opportunity, deserves that opportunity and he's getting the biggest opportunity of his career. Fortunate for him, it's not going to come at Drew McIntyre's expense." (From 15:06 to 15:30)

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have their eyes on Drew McIntyre and Roman Regins. It will be interesting to see how the story between Kross and McIntyre unfolds in the coming weeks.

Drew McIntyre cut an intense promo on WWE RAW

McIntyre had his hands full at the start of the year when he feuded with Happy Corbin. After months of facing Madcap Moss, The Chosen One got to face Corbin in a singles match at WrestleMania 38. After defeating Corbin, he set his eyes on the Universal Champion.

Drew McIntyre had a brief feud with The Bloodline where he teamed up with RK-Bro to face the trio. The Chosen One and RK-Bro lost to The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash. McIntyre feuded with The Brawling Brutes and punched his ticket for Clash at The Castle against The Tribal Chief.

Last night, McIntyre came out to talk about his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He also noted the possible dream matches he could be having once he wins both titles. However, he was interrupted by Kevin Owens.

McIntyre was furious and cut an intense promo which led to a match between the two. Unforuntaley, the match ended when The Usos interfered and attacked the Scottish Warrior. It will be interesting to see if The Chosen One can dethrone Roman Reigns for the titles.

Do you think McIntyre will win at Clash at The Castle? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe