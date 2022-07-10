"He’s genuinely a bad guy" - Drew McIntyre talks about WWE's latest signing

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has given his thoughts on Logan Paul signing with the company.

McIntyre has been in the main event picture ever since his return to the company. The Scottish Warrior defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win his first WWE Championship. He proceeded to lose the title to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell 2020, before recapturing it from The Viper on an episode of RAW later that year. This year, he has spent months feuding with Happy Corbin on SmackDown.

Most recently, The Chosen One has been campaigning to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at The Castle in September. Speaking to WrestlingInc, McIntyre gave his thoughts on Logan Paul signing with the company:

“He’s such an entertainer, he gets it, he’s genuinely a bad guy,'' said McIntyre. ''He’s one of the most hated people on planet Earth, I assume that’s just him, if it’s not, kudos to him that’s what sells tickets, people want to see guys like him get beat up.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre gets a chance to face Roman Reigns in his home country.

Drew Mcntyre praises Logan Paul's performance in WWE

Last year, McIntyre was drafted to SmackDown. Upon his arrival, he immediately began feuding with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Months of conflict between the stars culminated with McIntyre facing Corbin in a singles match at WrestleMania 38.

Logan Paul made his in-ring debut when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios on The Grandest Stage of Them All. In the same interview, McIntyre praised Paul's performance:

“I don’t know what kind of contract it is, if he’s full-time, if he’s signed for a series of matches but he did impress me at WrestleMania,” McIntyre said. “He’s obviously an incredible athlete, and he’s obviously a fan of our product, you don’t just come in and do as good a job as he did without knowing our job well enough." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It will certainly be interesting to see if The Chosen One ever shares the ring with Paul. He currently has his sights set on Clash at The Castle, where he wants to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

