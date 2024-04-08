Drew McIntyre taunts CM Punk after beating Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Post-match, the newly crowned champion taunted CM Punk.

Punk was on commentary for the opening match of Night 2. The former WWE Champion was ruled out of action due to a tricep injury he suffered during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The Scottish Warrior won the World Heavyweight Championship after a back-and-forth contest between him and Rollins. Drew McIntyre hit the Claymore on multiple occasions but a resilient effort by The Visionary kept him in the contest for the majority of it. However, the eventual Claymore by McIntyre led to him winning the title for the first time in front of live fans.

Post-match, McIntyre shifted his focus to CM Punk and threatened to end his career if he stepped back into the ring.

Drew McIntyre's post-match tactics saw him get attacked by Punk, which eventually led to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. McIntyre's title reign ended within minutes, as Priest walked out as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The Scottish Warrior is expected to continue his feud with The Second City Saint and potentially challenge Priest for the World Heavyweight Title in the future.

It now remains to be seen how long Punk will be sidelined before he gets the green light for his return.

