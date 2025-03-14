Drew McIntyre teases huge WrestleMania showdown with 42-year-old star on SmackDown

Drew McIntyre is potentially having a rocky Road to WrestleMania. While it's virtually guaranteed now that he isn't going to be in a title match, he's still going to be in a high-profile bout, and he teased a WrestleMania clash with a 42-year-old star.

This week on SmackDown, a pre-taped video package showed Drew McIntyre talking about how for the last year, he's only looked at the people who have been in front of him. He didn't realize that in every turn, someone was benefiting from it. That someone was none other than the 42-year-old Damian Priest. He cited examples from the past year, such as WrestleMania 41, Clash at the Castle in Scotland, and Money in the Bank 2024.

As fans may know, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre have been engaged in a major feud, with Priest getting assaulted by a furious McIntyre. The reason for it was due to Priest eliminating McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber. In the promo on SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior teased a WrestleMania clash against Damian Priest.

Of course, Damian Priest was backstage and went on a hunt for McIntyre. General Manager Nick Aldis told him that he was informed that McIntyre had left the arena earlier, which didn't surprise Priest in the slightest.

He crossed paths with Shinsuke Nakamura, who was refused a rematch for the US Title that he lost last week. It ultimately led to Aldis making Damian Priest vs Shinsuke Nakamura official for the latest episode of SmackDown.

