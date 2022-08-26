Drew McIntyre teases a major return for his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre could be planning a big surprise during his entrance for the WWE Universe at Clash at the Castle.

The Scottish Warrior is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at the event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The bout will take place in the United Kingdom, where Drew is from, giving him the home ground advantage.

Since this will be the first major premium live event to take place in the UK in the last 30 years, McIntyre is determined to make it memorable.

During a recent appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Drew McIntyre teased that he could be bringing back his old theme song 'Broken Dreams' at WWE Clash at the Castle when he takes on Roman Reigns.

"That [Broken Dreams] was my song when I was the Chosen One. People are talking about it for some reason a lot recently... It sold many songs as [John] Cena online I believe... It's very popular, people talk about it to this day, and occasionally I talk about it, and I talk about the possibility of having it for a big match, so fingers crossed. You never know what might happen, but Drew McIntyre is always working to try and make things happen," said McIntyre. (36:27-37:30)

Drew McIntyre on the whereabouts of his sword Angela

It's been a while since The Scottish Warrior's sword 'Angela' was seen on WWE TV. McIntyre used to carry it with him during his entrance on SmackDown, but the sword has not been seen over the past few weeks.

When a fan asked what happened to Angela, Drew said:

"She's always there, close by. Recently, I wanted to show Roman and show everybody I have the sword, Angela, by my side for a number of reasons. It's a tribute to my mother, an equalizer in a lot of cases. But also I wanted to remind everybody just how capable and dangerous I am without a sword, and just by myself with my bare hands, I've beaten Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania in five minutes... I am a weapon without carrying around a weapon... She'll still be there for my entrances for sure." (41:15-41:58)

Roman Reigns has been world champion for over 700 days, and he's defeated everyone who challenged him. At Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre could shock the whole world by pinning The Head of the Table to capture the title.

