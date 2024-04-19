Drew McIntyre teases major walkout with WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre is at the top of his game of late in WWE. But for months on end, there has been a dark cloud over his contract status. Could the Scotsman pull off a fast one in the coming weeks similar to what CM Punk did in 2011?

It all began following his loss at WrestleMania 39 to Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Drew subsequently took time off and only returned in July for Money in the Bank, which took place inside The O2 Arena in London. Rumors have once again been making rounds on social media regarding McIntyre possibly leaving WWE.

At this point, it is all but confirmed that CM Punk will lock horns with Drew McIntyre sooner rather than later. However, it is possible that the latter may not be around for much longer. Taking to X, he shared the iconic image of Punk blowing a kiss goodbye to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon after defeating John Cena at Money in the Bank 2011.

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

On the grand stage earlier this month, McIntyre won his third world title by defeating Seth "Freakin" Rollins, but the reign lasted for a total of five minutes. It remains to be seen if The Scottish Psychopath goes after those in possession of the world titles - Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes - in the coming weeks.

Drew McIntyre rants about CM Punk to the UK crowd during WWE live event

Drew McIntyre took on Damian Priest's new number-one contender, "Main Event" Jey Uso, at a recent WWE live event in Cardiff, Wales. During the contest, a loud "CM Punk!" chant broke, and the Scotsman was not too pleased about it.

He took the microphone to point to the fans the fact that he brought a WWE Premium Live Event for the first time in 30 years to their city, referring to Clash at the Castle 2022. The show was notable for Drew's failed attempt at dethroning The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

He then blamed the live crowd for being disrespectful towards him. Furthermore, mocked them for believing CM Punk would ever show up in Cardiff, Wales.

Drew McIntyre even took a dig at late legend The British Bulldog in one of the live events. He demanded the crowd show more respect to him because he is European and a multi-time world champion in the sports entertainment giant.