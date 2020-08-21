WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury have been going back and forth on Twitter. It started with Tyson Fury posting a video saying that he was ready to face Drew McIntyre any place, any time:

Drew McIntyre, any time, any place, anywhere, buddy. Let's get it on.

McIntyre then replied to the tweet from Fury and jokingly hinted that Fury was doing everything he could to avoid that fight with Anthony Joshua. McIntyre then graciously accepted the challenge from Tyson Fury. Here's what the Scottish Psychopath wrote:

Anything to duck the AJ fight, ey? You know where to find me dosser. Let’s make history

2020 has been a fantastic year for Drew McIntyre, professionally. He won the 2020 men's Royal Rumble to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in the main event of 'Mania and beat him. McIntyre has been great as champion, although not having fans in attendance has definitely hurt a little bit.

Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at SummerSlam. Although the feud started off a little lukewarm, things have really picked up in recent weeks, making this one of the most anticipated matches on the card.

Potential finish for Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton at SummerSlam

Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton at SummerSlam. According to Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda, we could see a surprising finish to the main event of WWE SummerSlam between McIntyre and Orton. We could see Retribution interfere in the match which could, in turn, lead to a rematch between the two at the Payback PPV the following week:

Randy Orton might not have visibly punted Ric Flair but neither did Braun Strowman visibly throw Alexa Bliss to the ground. It doesn't change the fact that WWE wanted Flair written off before the return to live TV. He could still return to cost either Orton or McIntyre at SummerSlam using as controlled an environment as possible. Now that was the original intention, to have Ric Flair somehow involved but the original plan was of course in an attack against McIntyre.

Can Drew McIntyre retain the WWE Championship at SummerSlam or will it be another world title win for 'The Viper'?

