Drew McIntyre teases new WWE faction with 5 stars after SummerSlam: "I’m thinking of starting a stable"

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre dropped a massive tease after his match at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The Scottish warrior teamed up with Logan Paul at the event.At this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul locked horns with Randy Orton and rapper Jelly Roll. Although this was Roll's debut match in WWE, the musician still dropped an incredible performance inside the squared circle. For the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair, but The Scottish Warrior and The Maverick took control in the latter stages of the bout. The contest then ultimately ended in McIntyre and Paul's favor.Following the match, Drew McIntyre took to X/Twitter to drop a major tease for a new faction. The former World Heavyweight Champion praised his teammate, Logan Paul, calling him a &quot;stud.&quot;McIntyre also mentioned that he was thinking of starting a new faction with Paul and four other content creators: YouTuber Mr. Beast, Logan's friend KSI, streamer IShowSpeed, and comedian Druski. The Scottish Warrior added that his new group will be similar to The Ministry of Darkness.&quot;Logan did a hell of a job tonight. What a stud. I’m thinking of starting a stable with all these social media dons. @druski, @MrBeast, @KSI, @ishowspeedsui. It would be like the Ministry of Darkness….Except in 2025….And not god awful,&quot; he wrote.Check out his post below:It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team will form a new WWE faction filled with content creators for Drew McIntyre.