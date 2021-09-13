Drew McIntyre teases return of ex-Braun Strowman rival to WWE

Drew McIntyre has opened up about facing world heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury, who was last seen in WWE in 2019.

In a recent interview with ITR Wrestling, the Scot has once again discussed the possibility of facing Fury, in a pay-per-view in the UK. He revealed that there were discussions to have the match, but the pandemic caused them to put a hold on it.

“I mean we’re going back and forth with each other (he and Tyson Fury), the idea’s out there, I mean I don’t want to go into too much details but it’s basically when the pandemic situation happened, it was a case of ‘put a pin in it for now, and come back to it later’, because something like that can ignite any second and the UK pay-per-view idea, that’s not something that’s ever going away for me, that’s happening one way or another and for me,” said Drew McIntyre about a potential match with Tyson Fury.

McIntyre believes that a match with Fury could get more eyeballs on the WWE product and wants it to be a week-long event, with weigh-ins and training videos to hype up the match.

Drew McIntyre says a WWE pay-per-view in UK is bound to happen

SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium pic.twitter.com/WCSm45ZvQT — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 8, 2021

Drew McIntyre believes that a WWE pay-per-view in the UK will surely happen in the future. He stated that a pay-per-view next year would be perfect, 30 years after SummerSlam 1992, which was held in England.

“See SummerSlam ’92, how many years is that we’re coming up for now? 30 years, what more appropriate time than to do it next bloody year. It’s happening, one way or another it’s happening," said McIntyre.

The last WWE pay-per-view that took place in UK was Insurrextion in 2003, which was held in Newcastle, England.

ON THIS DAY: The people wanted tables, and they GOT tables courtesy of @bullyray5150 & @TestifyDVon in 2003! https://t.co/JYzws77Frh pic.twitter.com/NaubzDggcu — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 7, 2017

