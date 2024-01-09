Drew McIntyre teases a surprising next step following his defeat to Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre was understandably not happy with how things played out on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW, where he lost to Seth Rollins again in a World title match. Following the defeat, he teased a surprising next career step.

McIntyre stated that he replayed the match in his head over and over again and slammed Damian Priest for being an "idiot" and attempting to cash in mid-match rather than waiting for McIntyre to win so he could cash his briefcase in easily. As a result, he said neither of them has the World Heavyweight title.

He teased following CM Punk's move of leaving WWE for nine years and coming back to a hero's welcome.

In just a matter of seconds, CM Punk actually interfered, beginning a verbal back-and-forth between them. Drew McIntyre took a dig at Punk for the fact that it had only been a little over a month since his return, and he hadn't snapped.

He said that there was a locker room bet as to how long Punk would last and that he's losing a lot of people and a lot of money. McIntyre also went on to declare his entry to the Royal Rumble match and vowed to eliminate The Best In The World.

CM Punk, for his part, said that he'll make sure to eliminate Drew McIntyre last on the way to victory.

