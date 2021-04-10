"I can't wait for it" - Drew McIntyre teases potential heel turn

Drew McIntyre is currently the biggest babyface on Monday Night RAW, but the former WWE Champion has revealed a heel turn is inevitable.

McIntyre is set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in the opening match of WrestleMania 37 Night One.

Last year, the Scottish Warrior captured the title for the first time in his career by defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36. Due to the pandemic, fans weren't present, which robbed McIntyre of his big moment.

During a recent conversation with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN, Drew McIntyre opened up on his adjustment to the pandemic era and revealed he can't wait to turn heel.

"It was a big adjustment for me. We had to figure out different ways to do things, specifically when we had no fans in the Performance Center. I looked at it as ‘Okay, it's a challenge. How can we reach everyone?’ I watched a couple of shows that I hadn't been on and how people were approaching it. I could see they were struggling. They were doing promos and talking to imaginary people. I was like, ‘No, this is not how we go to do it.’

"You mentioned the pressure, and some people have not been able to handle it in the past that being champion, all the eyeballs on you, and all the responsibility is on you. Everything I've been through prepared me for everything. Nothing gets my eye off the prize. I've done this for a very long time. I know how to do my job. I do it to the best of my ability. If the fans are digging it, that’s cool. If they don't like it, that's cool, too. Eventually, big Drew's going to have a big heel turn. I can’t wait for it."

Exactly one year ago I made history. Now it's time to write a new chapter. Happy #WrestleMania week! pic.twitter.com/D0aEZM8de3 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 5, 2021

Drew McIntyre could finally get his WrestleMania moment which he was deprived of last year if he defeats Bobby Lashley in front of thousands of fans at Raymond James Stadium.

Drew McIntyre on what fans can expect at WWE WrestleMania 37

The Scottish Warrior is ready for WrestleMania!

Advertisement

WrestleMania 37 won't be the first time that Drew McIntyre has locked horns with Bobby Lashley in a wrestling ring. The two stars faced each other at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversay a couple of years ago and they also clashed for the WWE Championship at Backlash last year.

Drew McIntyre revealed what fans can expect from his match with The All Mighty on Saturday night.

"Lashley-McIntyre will be highly physical and be highly athletic. It'll be like a modern-day heavyweight classic, and I guarantee you that people will be talking about it for a very long time."

#WrestleMania Night 1️⃣ is tomorrow night ... and @DMcIntyreWWE will challenge @fightbobby for the #WWEChampionship to open the show!



It all starts tomorrow at 8E/5P streaming LIVE exclusively on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/b5lODJ0GlK — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One kicks off tomorrow night.