Drew McIntyre tells top WWE star that he'll "pray" for him after he got injured heading into Elimination Chamber

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre confronted Bobby Lashley backstage and told him that he would pray for the latter after he got injured heading into Elimination Chamber: Perth.

The two superstars are set to compete in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match along with four other superstars, including Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. The winner of the contest will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

On SmackDown this week, Bobby Lashley was involved in a brawl with Karrion Kross at ringside during the Authors of Pain's tag team match against the Street Profits. The Doom Walker tried to break the former WWE Champion's arm by hitting him with a steel chair. During a backstage segment, The All Mighty was confronted by Drew McIntyre while he was being checked up.

The Scottish Warrior came in and told Bobby Lashley that he would pray for him. He did not specify whether he would pray for Lashley to get better or worse. However, it is most likely the latter case after what Drew did to CM Punk.

Expand Tweet

Towards the end of the show, all six men who are scheduled to be locked inside the steel structure in Perth engaged into a huge brawl. Randy Orton stood tall in the end after hitting Drew McIntyre with an RKO.

Who do you think the winner of this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match will be? Sound off in the comments section below!