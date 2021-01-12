Drew McIntyre tests positive for COVID-19

WWE has just broken the news on their social media accounts that the current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, has tested positive for COVID-19. The company has announced that the Scottish Superstar has been placed in quarantine while struck down with the virus.

Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine. https://t.co/xgubbWEupk — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2021

Drew McIntyre was set to face Randy Orton on tonight's episode of RAW, but the match will now be off the cards. The bout between the pair was set to be a non-title match, and seemingly was going to headline the show on USA Network.

At the time of writing, WWE has not announced any changes to the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Drew McIntyre recently defended the WWE Championship on RAW Legends Night

On the previous edition of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre successfully defended the WWE Champion against fan-favorite WWE Superstar Keith Lee.

At the end of the match, McIntyre was confronted by Goldberg and the two had a war of words, seemingly building up towards a title match down the line, potentially at the Royal Rumble later this month.

It is currently uncertain whether the recent news concerning Drew McIntyre will have an effect on the building feud.

Hopefully, Drew McIntyre will make a speedy recovery from COVID-19.