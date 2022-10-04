Former WWE Champion says iconic moment with Brock Lesnar was when he arrived as a top star

Top WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre believes that his elimination of Brock Lesnar at the 2020 Royal Rumble was the moment that brought him to the top.

At 37 years of age, McIntyre is one of the biggest stars in WWE today. However, his rise to the top of the company was a slow journey, with the Scottish-born star originally being released from the company in 2014 before returning in 2017.

Speaking to the Dallas Morning News, the SmackDown star said that his elimination of Lesnar at the Royal Rumble in 2020 was his star-making moment.

"The fact that I eliminated Brock [Lesnar] with such a big reaction, 40,000 people, and then inevitably won and still got that same reaction, the people really rallied behind me," he said. "It was an incredible feeling. And it's when Drew McIntyre arrived at the top level." (H/T Dallas Morning News)

Throughout his career, the Scottish Warrior has won multiple WWE Championships, Tag Team Titles, a Royal Rumble match as well as the main event of the showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre on Brock Lesnar outside of WWE

Despite being in the public eye for more than 20 years, The Beast has always managed to keep his personal and business life separate from one another.

During an interview with The Mirror, Drew McIntyre revealed what Brock Lesnar is like away from WWE as well as what he has learned from The Beast from their various interactions with one another.

"Brock as a person, outside of the ring, I was very blown away. Clearly, he's a very smart businessman, just because of the way his career has panned out, but just hearing him talk, you know? And his IQ for wrestling, and for how to portray yourself as a top draw performer, is just through the roof." (H/T Mirror)

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



7x WWE Champion

3x Universal Champion

2x Royal Rumble winner

2002 King of the Ring

2019 Mr. Money in the Bank

Ended Undertaker’s Mania streak



Beast. 20 years ago today, Brock Lesnar made his WWE debut and has dominated since7x WWE Champion3x Universal Champion2x Royal Rumble winner2002 King of the Ring2019 Mr. Money in the BankEnded Undertaker’s Mania streakBeast. 20 years ago today, Brock Lesnar made his WWE debut and has dominated since◾️ 7x WWE Champion◾️ 3x Universal Champion◾️ 2x Royal Rumble winner◾️ 2002 King of the Ring◾️ 2019 Mr. Money in the Bank◾️ Ended Undertaker’s Mania streakBeast. https://t.co/JvAGy22oGe

Fans have not seen Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring since he lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam this past July in a last-man-standing match, which saw the two battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

When do you think Brock Lesnar will make his WWE return? Send us your predictions in the comments section below.

