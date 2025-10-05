Drew McIntyre threatens CM Punk's dog Larry  

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk have had one of the most brutal WWE feuds over the past year, but it seems that The Scottish Warrior still isn't ready to walk away.

Ahead of Halloween, McIntyre has shared a number of images of his cat dressed as Chucky, making it clear that he is coming for Larry.

Larry is CM Punk's dog, who has become part of a number of storylines, one of which was when he was named on the bracelet that McIntyre stole.

Drew McIntyre is not over CM Punk

McIntyre has seemingly stepped into a story with Jacob Fatu after he was attacked by the former Bloodline member last week, but it seems that he's still not over his issues with CM Punk.

It's easy to see why he would still hold a grudge; his feud with Punk eclipsed more than a year and was a story that pushed him to the peak of WWE, with many fans wondering why he isn't World Champion yet.

Why isn't Drew McIntyre WWE World Champion?

Drew McIntyre came up short to Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza, and for once, it seems that WWE fans are angry about the result.

While Rhodes was the poster boy for WWE throughout 2024, it seems that this isn't the case for 2025, and many fans wanted McIntyre to lead WWE into their new era with ESPN.

Rhodes recently welcomed his second daughter so it lined up well for him to be able to drop the title to McIntyre, but shockingly, the decision was made to keep it around his waist, and now he will compete for the Crown Jewel Championship in Australia this weekend. .

It will be interesting to see if WWE gives McIntyre another shot, or if he is now stepping into a lengthy feud with Fatu on SmackDown instead.

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

