Drew McIntyre discloses what he told The Undertaker after WWE Hall of Fame speech (Exclusive)

What did Drew McIntyre tell The Undertaker after his speech at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony?

During WrestleMania weekend, The Phenom finally took his rightful place in the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. He was inducted by none other than WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The Deadman gave a lengthy speech in which he shared personal stories, gave advice, and thanked some of the people he worked with in the company.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore, Drew McIntyre mentioned The Undertaker when asked who he thinks of as a legend. He added that he was captivated by The Phenom's speech.

"The Undertaker is the first one that popped in my head there, probably after 'Mania. Just there and the standing ovation he got from not just the crowd but all of us [at the Hall of Fame]. My hands were black and blue, I just didn't want to stop clapping. [He had an] hour-long talk and showed that even though he's been talking about, 'I'm gonna eat your soul for 20 years,' he's very articulate and well spoken. He could have just spoken his regular voice as well, probably got over," said McIntyre. (19:17-19:44)

The former WWE Champion revealed what he told The Undertaker after his speech:

"I told him afterwards as well, 'you're gonna take your Taker ted talk on the road and make a bunch of money [laughs].' It was one hell of a speech." (19:44-19:52)

Drew McIntyre shared the ring with The Undertaker in 2019

At Extreme Rules 2019, The Scottish Warrior teamed up with Shane McMahon to take on The Phenom and Roman Reigns in a tag team match. However, this is not the only time the two stars have shared the ring with each other.

They collided one-on-one on the March 19th, 2010, episode of SmackDown. Drew McIntyre was the Intercontinental Champion at the time. He's now a two-time WWE Champion and has main-evented WrestleMania.

Coming back to The Undertaker, the majority of the wrestling community loved his Hall of Fame speech. You can check out our very own Bill Apter's take here.

