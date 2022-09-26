Drew McIntyre on trio possibly reforming to face The Shield in WWE one day

Drew McIntyre believes a first-time-ever six-man tag team match between The Shield and 3MB is something WWE fans will want to see one day.

The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins) were the most dominant faction in WWE from November 2012 to June 2014. Around that time, 3MB (Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal, and McIntyre) performed as a comedy trio who lost the majority of their matches.

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall, McIntyre joked about fans having fond memories of 3MB’s underwhelming run together as a faction:

“The way they talk about 3MB, I think nostalgia’s a hell of a thing because I don’t know if a lot of people were watching 3MB as kids, maybe, and got a little older, or just people remember it different than it actually was. But the way that people talk to me about 3MB now, you would think we were The Shield.” [2:50-3:06]

Based on fans’ comments, The Scottish Warrior thinks a WWE reunion could be on the cards for 3MB in the years to come:

“I’m gonna go with that [fans’ fond memories of 3MB] and, as time passes, it’s gonna get even grander and grander,” McIntyre continued. “At the time, we’re all in our mid-40s, late 40s, we can have a 3MB-Shield reunion and have ourselves little matches, or big matches, and then Heath can take all the bumps!” [3:09-3:22]

3MB joined forces on WWE television in September 2012. The group separated when Mahal and McIntyre received their releases in June 2014. Both men later returned and went on to become WWE Champions.

What happened when The Shield faced 3MB?

While The Shield mostly featured in main-event storylines, 3MB often found themselves in short comedy matches and backstage segments. As a result, the two groups hardly ever crossed paths.

Their first match against each other took place on the March 21, 2014, episode of SmackDown. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, Curtis Axel and Ryback, and Cesaro and Jack Swagger in a fatal four-way match.

The following week, Ambrose and Rollins teamed up to defeat McIntyre and Mahal in another SmackDown tag team match.

All three members of 3MB never faced all three members of The Shield in a regular six-man tag team contest.

