"WWE was so successful prior to Hunter" - Drew McIntyre on Triple H taking over creative

Drew McIntyre has weighed in on Triple H taking over creative and what the backstage environment is currently like in WWE.

The Scottish Warrior won his first Royal Rumble match and WWE Championship under Vince McMahon. He was known as The Chosen One during his initial tenure with the company. After the former Chairman of the Board announced his retirement, his son-in-law was appointed the new head of the creative team.

Speaking to The Dallas Morning News, Drew McIntyre stated that there haven't been any major changes backstage since Triple H took over. He added that WWE was already doing well business-wise before the shift in management.

“I mean, backstage things really haven’t changed that much. People think it was like this drastic change all across the board. You know, WWE was so successful prior to Hunter taking the reigns it’d be insane to change the formula that’s worked and made WWE to the point where we’ll get five stadium shows a year and doing such incredible business and records and profits," said McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre says there's excitement and buzz in the WWE locker room

A number of stars have returned to the company since Triple H took over, with Candice LeRae being the most recent example.

As per Drew McIntyre, people in the locker room are excited to see who's going to show up next.

"But there is an air of excitement, a buzz about the product and in the locker room. That’s more for the fans, but as for the superstars, too, because it’s kind of a case of which one of our friends are going to show up next? There’s always a new superstar popping up. It feels like every single week we’re like, ‘Oh, there he is. Oh, there she is.’ So, for us backstage, we’re getting to see your friends again."

Drew McIntyre is currently set to face Karrion Kross at WWE Extreme Rules. The two stars will collide in a Strap Match.

