Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley added to WWE UK tour 

A new match involving first-ever British WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been added to the company's forthcoming UK tour.

McIntyre, who is fresh off a victory against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 38, will face former WWE Champion and his WrestleMania 38 opponent Bobby Lashley as the Scotsman returns to his home ground.

WWE has already advertised McIntyre to compete against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Live Events in the United States. Still, wrestling Lashley will be a change of pace for British fans.

However, this is not the only new match added to the tour, as a huge match has been announced for the women's division. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Title has also been announced for the UK shows, headlining WWE's event in Newcastle.

Check out an excerpt of the official announcement below:

"WWE makes its highly-anticipated return to Europe later this month with four huge Live Events across the continent, and there are some major matches slated for stops in Newcastle, U.K. and Leipzig, Germany, including the following; Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks, Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Gunther vs. Sami Zayn. With stops in London and Paris in between including an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship opportunity for McIntyre, there's no telling how these matchups could take shape!"

Also on the cards is a match between Sami Zayn and the recent main roster call-up GUNTHER. The latter will make his first UK appearance since his gimmick revamp from WALTER in early 2022.

Drew McIntyre will compete in a lumberjack match on this week's SmackDown

Before he can take on the likes of Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns during WWE's tour, Drew McIntyre has some unfinished business on SmackDown.

After evading the grasp of the Scottish Warrior on two occasions, Sami Zayn will now have nowhere to run as he faces Drew in a lumberjack match on Friday's episode of SmackDown.

The issues between Zayn and McIntyre began when the former issued an open challenge, answered by the latter. Since then, The Master Strategist has been on the run from the Scotsman at every opportunity.

What do you think of the match announcement? Will McIntyre beat Zayn in the lumberjack match? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

