Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton appeared to be done at Clash of Champions 2020 after the WWE Champion retained thanks to the help of the legends who Randy Orton attacked in the build to their feud.

As it turns out, that wasn't the case. Just one night later, Randy Orton would return and while he made his intentions known to Drew McIntyre, he would then end the show by viciously assaulting all the legends who were gathered in a single room. He turned the lights off, used night-vision goggles, and with a steel chair, attacked the legends and took them out of commission.

This week on RAW, Randy Orton would once again make his intentions known and challenged Drew McIntyre to a WWE title match inside Hell in a Cell.

Later in the show, Drew McIntyre accepted the challenge, making the match official.

Will the third time be a charm for Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre?

It's not often that we see superstars get a Championship opportunity for the third time after losing decisively twice. While there is a bit of an asterisk for the Clash of Champions match, the third time could be a major indication that Randy Orton may just capture his 14th World Championship.

If he does, it will mark a near-7-month reign for Drew McIntyre as the WWE Champion. Not many superstars get to have that and if Drew McIntyre ends up losing his title, it will be the end of a significant reign.

Drew McIntyre had the tough task of being the face of WWE during the COVID-era. While changes have happened and many superstars have returned, it can't be overstated as to just how important Drew McIntyre's role was.

It certainly wasn't the way he, WWE, or anyone anticipated that it would play out, but it worked out well for him either way as every PPV match he's had since April has been incredible.

As for Randy Orton, a WWE Championship win would likely be the first step in setting up a rumored trilogy bout against Edge at Wrestlemania 37 - this time, with the WWE title possibly on the line.