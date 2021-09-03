WWE RAW star wants another dream match against Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre hopes to face Roman Reigns in a rematch of their Champion vs. Champion match at WWE Survivor Series 2020.

Reigns, the Universal Champion, defeated then-WWE Champion McIntyre in a 25-minute match thanks to interference from Jey Uso. Since then, The Tribal Chief has remained the main star attraction on the SmackDown roster, while McIntyre has continued to feature prominently on RAW.

Speaking in an interview with Real Radio 92.1, McIntyre said Reigns is his dream opponent out of everyone in the wrestling world right now.

“I guess I’d have to go with Roman,” McIntyre said. “He’s on top of the world right now doing the best work of his career. We had a match at Survivor Series with only a week build to put it together. People really got behind it. We’ve always had great chemistry in the past where he was the good guy, I was the bad guy."

“Now that I’m playing a version of myself, he’s playing a version of himself, there was an even greater connection. That was without an audience. I can only imagine what it’s gonna be like when we have an audience there when we get back together.”

Roman Reigns has won all four of his televised singles matches against Drew McIntyre. Three of those wins came at pay-per-views (WrestleMania 35, Stomping Grounds 2019, and Survivor Series 2020), while the other victory occurred on RAW in 2019.

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns’ contrasting title fortunes

While Roman Reigns has kept hold of his Universal Championship since WWE Survivor Series 2020, Drew McIntyre is no longer the WWE Champion.

McIntyre lost the WWE Championship to The Miz in February before unsuccessfully attempting to regain the title from Bobby Lashley at three pay-per-views. The Scot is no longer allowed to challenge for the WWE Championship while The All Mighty holds the title.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns recently reached the 365-day milestone as Universal Champion. He is set to defend his title against Finn Balor on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

