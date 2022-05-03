"People would always remember" - Top WWE Superstar wants a dream match with Roman Reigns in Cardiff 

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has spoken about his aspirations of facing off against Roman Reigns at Clash At The Castle in Cardiff this September.

Drew McIntyre is arguably the greatest ever WWE Superstar from the United Kingdom. He became the first British-born wrestler to win the WWE Championship after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

The Scottish Warrior stated in a recent interview that a title match with Roman Reigns at the upcoming stadium show in Cardiff, Wales, would be an unforgettable moment for all British wrestling fans. He told Sports Illustrated:

"I’m a two-time WWE champion, but I never won the title in front of our fans,” McIntyre says. “My dream situation is fighting for the title against Roman at the UK show. There is going to be such intense anticipation for that event. And that would be a match, atmosphere-wise, that people would always remember." H/T Sports Illustrated

Clash At The Castle is WWE's first UK stadium show since SummerSlam 1992. With an expected attendance of over 75,000, the stage is set for an event that could possibly rival WrestleMania for entertainment value.

Drew McIntyre is ready for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash

After saving RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) from The Usos and Reigns last week on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre now has The Tribal Chief in his sights.

Reigns had not been booked for a match at WrestleMania Backlash until last week. As such, his special counsel Paul Heyman insisted to WWE official Adam Pearce that the original Tag Team title unification match between RK-Bro and The Usos should now be turned into a six-man tag with Reigns and McIntyre added to the contest.

Continuing his conversation with Sports Illustrated, Drew proclaimed that he has a lot to prove against Reigns when they face off this Sunday.

"Roman and I know each other well inside the ring, and people are about to see us at our best,” McIntyre says. “Randy, Riddle and The Usos are going to add a lot, and I still have a lot to prove against Roman." H/T Sports Illustrated

With no championships on the line, Sunday's six-man tag match at WrestleMania Backlash is simply booked to prove who the toughest superstars are in WWE today. McIntyre will no doubt be out to prove that he, and not Roman Reigns, should be considered the strongest superstar.

Edited by Prem Deshpande