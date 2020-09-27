Drew McIntyre is set to defend the WWE Championship later tonight against Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match at WWE Clash of Champions. Orton and McIntyre have been feuding for a couple of months now and tonight's title match could very well be the last match of their feud.

Drew McIntyre wants to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was recently interviewed by Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling. During the interview, McIntyre spoke about the current state of WWE as well as which WWE Superstar he wants to face:

I think there is a good balance now between all the titles of all the brands. All shows have an Intercontinental Championship that takes you to the Heavyweight Championship or a United States Title that takes you to the next Championship. Obviously, women are represented with their respective titles and the Tag Titles so I think we are well stocked.

I promised myself I’d be an open book during this #WWE24. No holding back, no gimmicks. I didn’t exactly take the road less travelled on my journey...more destroy the road & everything around it before creating my own. This is my story #TheChosenOne



Oct 4th, @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/TpHshoGxKn — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 17, 2020

Speaking about who he wants to face in WWE, McIntyre said he wanted to go toe-to-toe with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. McIntyre spoke about how Roman Reigns is 'the guy' in WWE and how a title for title match between them would be the biggest possible match:

If I could only have one title I would like to have a super match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and create a dominating champion; that would be a tremendous match.

Roman is the guy who has proven his worth for many years and even though now he has had a short period of absence but it has returned with a different attitude, a new look, bigger and stronger than he ever was and he still has a talent for framing and that’s what I want to show, that I can be the Superstar that he is and it is inevitable that in the future we will have a match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, title versus title, that would be the biggest match. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Drew McIntyre will face Randy Orton in an Ambulance match for the WWE Championship later tonight at Clash of Champions.