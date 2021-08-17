Drew McIntyre wants to face 4-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 38

Drew McIntyre is hoping to face long-term rival Sheamus at next year’s WrestleMania 38 event in Arlington, Texas.

Earlier this year, McIntyre defeated Sheamus on the March 1 episode of WWE RAW before picking up another win against the Irishman at WWE Fastlane. The two men also fought to a no contest in a No Disqualification match on RAW on March 8.

Speaking on BT Sport’s What Went Down, McIntyre said his rivalry with Sheamus was worthy of the WrestleMania stage. The Scot added that he would like to face his real-life friend at WrestleMania 38 in front of fans.

“If you watch the pre-match video [at WWE Fastlane], you see it was really WrestleMania-worthy,” McIntyre said. “Just the story that we have, the real story. It’ll come back around. There’s next year’s WrestleMania. Then we’ll get the fans back and it’ll be new again, but it certainly was disappointing we never got to do it at ‘Mania.”

What’s next for Drew McIntyre and Sheamus?

Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus at WWE Fastlane 2021

Moving forward, Drew McIntyre is set to face Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam this weekend. As part of the match stipulation, Mahal’s allies (Veer and Shanky) will be banned from ringside.

Sheamus, the current United States Champion, will defend his title at the same event against Damian Priest.

