"I would like the opportunity to face Brock again" - WWE Superstar, who hasn't been defeated by Brock Lesnar, talks about wanting a rematch

Drew McIntyre has expressed interest in facing Brock Lesnar again.

The last time the two men went head to head was at WrestleMania 36, where McIntyre beat Lesnar for the WWE Championship in five minutes. After that bout, The Beast Incarnate wasn't seen in action in WWE for an extended period of time.

He made his return to the promotion earlier this year in August, after Roman Reigns beat John Cena at SummerSlam. He made his intentions clear when he confronted The Tribal Chief.

Appearing on The Bump, the Scottish Warrior made his intentions to face Brock clear. The former WWE Champion said:

“I’m always excited to get into the ring with the absolute best. There’s not many that are as good or as physical as Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania, I did defeat him in five minutes. But I would like the opportunity to face Brock again and in front of a live audience,” admitted McIntyre. (via WrestlingInc)

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Drew McIntyre Wants Rematch With Brock Lesnar In Front Of Fans wrestlinginc.com/news/2021/10/d… Drew McIntyre Wants Rematch With Brock Lesnar In Front Of Fans wrestlinginc.com/news/2021/10/d…

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar's status after the WWE Draft

The WWE Draft took place on the 1st October episode of WWE SmackDown and the 4th October episode of WWE RAW. During the shows, it was made clear that Drew McIntyre would be drafted to the Blue Brand while Brock Lesnar would be a free agent.

Irrespective of his brand, the Beast Incarnate will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. But a recent report stated that the encounter at the Saudi Arabia show will not be the last one between the two Superstars.

Lesnar and Reigns are slated to continue their rivalry well into the road to WrestleMania. However, another report states that Drew McIntyre will be Roman Reigns' next challenger after Crown Jewel.

Also Read

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar go at it one more time? Let us know in the comments section below!

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Arjun