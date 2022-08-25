Drew McIntyre was full of praise for the return of Johnny Gargano and also mentioned wanting a rematch down the line.

In 2014, The Chosen One was released from the company. However, he returned to the independent circuit, where he honed his craft and won multiple championships. During his time outside WWE, he met Johnny Gargano and wrestled together in EVOLVE promotion.

The two also became the inaugural EVOLVE Tag Team Champions. Drew McIntyre later defeated Gargano, and that was their last encounter outside WWE.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre was full of praise for Gargano as he made his way back to the WWE:

"Very exciting to see Johnny back. I tweeted a picture of himself and myself with Evolve Tag Team Championships. Johnny is such an incredible talent. One of my biggest matches was when I really showed the world what I was capable of in-ring outside of WWE during independent run... He made me raise my game. I did win that match and it really showed the world what I can do in the ring." [From 15:32 to 15:56]

In the end, The Scottish Warrior also mentioned that a rematch could happen as he would like to face The Rebel Heart on the main roster.

"We could have some fun down the line. Rematches to come, and I’m excited about it." [From 16:10 to 16:15]

The two are currently on separate brands, but it will be interesting to see if they end up on the same brand after the WWE Draft.

Drew McIntyre talks about possible merch ideas if he reunites with Johnny Gargano

In his first run as The Chosen One, McIntyre teamed up with Cody Rhodes to win the WWE Tag Team Championship at Night of The Champions in 2010.

Years later, he returned to WWE and aligned himself with Dolph Ziggler. The duo won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship in 2018, when they defeated The B-Team.

Johnny Gargano, who was a part of DIY, won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Ciampa.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre talked about how the two teamed up on the independent circuit and what their merch would look like when they reunite on the main roster:

"I was about to text WWE Shop saying take a note cause eventually Johnny and I are going to tag and this is the shirt." [From 16:46 to 16:52]

Drew McIntyre is set to face Roman Reigns at Clash at The Castle on September 3rd. It will be interesting to see if The Scottish Warrior and The Rebel Heart form a tag team down the line.

