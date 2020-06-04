Drew McIntyre has found himself a Claymore Kitty

Drew McIntyre is riding high right now as the face of the entire WWE. As reigning WWE Champion, the Scottish Psychopath has taken the WWE Universe by storm with his Claymore countdown and infectious personality.

Dominant and highly entertaining, McIntyre's got the fanbase wrapped around his finger. As if he couldn't be any more likable, he revealed on social media that he'd welcomed a furry new member of the family.

Drew McIntyre posts new pictures of his cat

McIntyre took to Twitter to announce that someone had heard cries for help outside, leading to the discovery of a cat. The champ was quick to bring her into his home, officially adding her as a member of the McIntyre household.

This girl was abandoned outside & we were fortunate someone heard her cries for help. Trust can take a while, it starts with small steps but when earned it leads to a beautiful relationship. She’s got battle scars but she’s a little warrior. Welcome to the family Piper pic.twitter.com/oYQY0MH63s — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 3, 2020

Fellow cat lover and RAW Superstar Natalya was quick to respond to the post.

Awww — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) June 3, 2020

Just like that, any member of the WWE Universe that wasn't sold on Drew McIntyre is instantly a fan.

He'll need all the support he can get, as he'll be defending the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Backlash in two weeks. Maybe Piper will be in his corner.

What do you think of the Claymore Kitty? Let us know in the comments below.