"He is genuinely a needle mover" - Drew McIntyre on whether he acknowledges Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has given his thoughts on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

McIntyre has been in and out of the main event since returning to Vince McMahon's company in 2017. In that time, the Scotsman has worked as both a face and a heel and has reigned as both WWE and NXT Champion. He also main-evented WrestleMania behind closed doors during the Covid-19 pandemic, defeating Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

However, the one man that McIntyre has never been able to beat when the big prize is on the line is Roman Reigns. While chatting with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore, The Scottish Warrior was asked whether he acknowledged Roman Reigns.

Here's what McIntyre said in response:

"I mean, I acknowledge that my foot's gonna connect with his face. I acknowledge that what he says has a lot of truth, that's the cool thing about the character... Everything he says is based in truth, he is genuinely a needle mover, he is genuinely a huge attraction and he stays within that character. He's not getting my acknowledgement except he tells the truth. But I'm going to tell the truth too, I'm gonna be the one to take him down."(22:11-22:20 and 22:42-22:56)

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns will come face-to-face at WrestleMania: Backlash

Drew McIntyre will get another chance to get his hands on Roman Reigns at WWE's next premium live event.

The Scottish Warrior will team up with RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton to take on The Bloodline team of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Champs The Usos.

The match was initially supposed to be a tag team title unification match between The Bloodline and The Usos. However, Reigns and McIntyre were allegedly added to the match to make things more interesting and build towards a Roman vs. Drew title confrontation.

