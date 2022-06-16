"Put the match out there" - Drew McIntyre plans on cashing in the Money in the Bank contract at major upcoming Premium Live Event

While Drew McIntyre may not have qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match yet, The Scottish Warrior still has his eyes firmly set on the briefcase. In fact, he's already planning what he'll do if he wins to win the bout. The SmackDown Warrior hopes to cash in on his opportunity to challenge for the world title at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event.

McIntyre and Sheamus locked horns last Friday in a qualifying bout for the ladder match. The two powerhouses took each other to the limit in a brutal battle. When their fists weren't enough to put the other away, both competitors resorted to using steel chairs, so the match ended with a no-contest disqualification finish.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Drew McIntyre declared his intentions and pitched an interesting possibility for the near future:

"I've found, especially over the past few years, that when thing start going right in my career and life, I would set myself short term goals and smash those short-term goals instead of setting a long-term goal without any short-term goals. I wanted to tell the world, Ok I've been on these long flights back-and-forth to the UK, Money in the Bank's coming up. I'm gonna work my way into that match, I'm gonna earn the right, I'll call my shot right now: When I win the Money in the Bank briefcase, I will offer that. Put that match out there. I want the champion no matter who it is. Roman Reigns, Riddle, I don't care who. I want that match at Clash at the Castle," said Drew McIntyre. [24:11 - 24:42]

Check out the full episode of The Bump in the video below:

Drew McIntyre has his eyes set on the current champion

It is no secret that the two-time WWE Champion is on a mission; he's looking to win back the championship he lost to Bobby Lashley last year at WrestleMania. With him returning to the United Kingdom soon for Clash at the Castle, it is a very strong possibility that he could end the show as the hometown hero who has finally regained the championship.

McIntyre has recently faced the reigning champion, Roman Reigns, inside the squared circle, but he has yet to earn a shot at the gold.

Time will tell whether McIntyre will face Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle. But for now, he'll have to focus on Money in the Bank.

If you use any quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit WWE's The Bump.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Drew McIntyre win WWE Money in the Bank? Yes No 4 votes so far