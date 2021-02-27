Former WWE Champion set to make a return on next week's RAW

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will make his much-awaited return on the next Monday Night RAW. The King of Claymore Country will address his WWE Championship loss to The Miz at Elimination Chamber.

WWE's announcement that Drew McIntyre will appear on RAW was made during this week's episode of SmackDown, advertising the upcoming episode of the red brand.

McIntyre has not been seen on WWE television since his shocking loss to The Miz at Elimination Chamber, where the A-Lister cashed in his Money In The Bank contract to win the WWE Championship. There was much speculation as to why Drew McIntyre was not on last week's RAW, with superstars and critics alike chiming in with their theories.

Drew McIntyre will have a lot to say, not just about his loss to The Miz but also Bobby Lashley's surprise attack, which was the pivotal reason why McIntyre lost his Championship.

What can we expect on next week's RAW?

Drew McIntyre's return is definitely a major boost for Monday Night RAW. However, it won't be the highlight of the evening. The spotlight will be on the main event of next week's RAW, wjere The Miz will defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley earned himself an opportunity for the title by defeating Braun Strowman. It was revealed that The Miz had made a deal with The Hurt Business, offering Lashley a title match in return for helping him win the chip.

The Dominator is the odds-on favorite to take the title away from The Miz. But we cannot dismiss the ingenuity of the current WWE Champion. One person who will watch this match closely is Drew McIntyre.

Are you excited for next week's Monday Night RAW main event? Who do you think will win the title? And what could the outcome of that be?