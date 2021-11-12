Drew McIntyre set to play a role in the MTV EMAs

WWE SmackDown's very own Drew McIntyre will be presenting an award at the MTV EMAs for 2021.

MTV EMAs celebrate the idea of "Music for ALL" and is one of the biggest global music award shows of the year.

It's been announced by MTV that the Scottish Psychopath will be in attendance for the show alongside celebrities like Ryan Tedder, Winnie Harlow, DJ Joel Corry and Rita Ora.

According to an official statement given out by MTV, the event is said to take place in Budapest, Hungary on November 14.

"MTV today announced international pop star Rita Ora, supermodel Winnie Harlow, international musician and producer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, international singer-songwriter and actor Olly Alexander (Years & Years), international DJ and producer Joel Corry, and Brazilian star and singer Manu Gavassi will present awards during the “2021 MTV EMAs."

The complete catalog of nominees has been released on MTV's official website. It will be exciting for fans to see the former WWE champion in a different role.

Drew McIntyre lost the WWE title to The Miz at Elimination Chamber 2021

The Scottish superstar was absolutely spent after his taxing title defense inside the Elimination Chamber.

The Miz - being the A-Lister that he is - made the most of the opportunity that had been presented before him and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

"The Dominator" Bobby Lashley viciously assaulted Drew McIntyre and left him in the middle of the ring. He was later picked apart by The Miz. McIntyre could only taste defeat after a lethal Skull-Crushing Finale that sealed his fate and ended his reign as champion.

The Miz became WWE Champion for the first time in nearly a decade. He did not hold back while flaunting the title in the face of WWE fans.

The awesome one clearly implied that he is indifferent towards how the wrestling world perceives him.

