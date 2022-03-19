"That would be probably the number one match" - Drew McIntyre names the two legends he wishes he could've faced in WWE

Drew McIntyre said he wishes he could've faced WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Bret' The Hitman' Hart while they were in their primes.

The Scottish Warrior was a big fan of both legends growing up, and sharing the ring with them would've been a dream come true for him. The Rattlesnake is set to return to The Show of Shows next month, where he will be involved in a special edition of the KO Show with Kevin Owens.

During his appearance on Las Vegas outlet '8 News Now', Drew McIntyre said he would've loved to face Bret Hart during his active days and that The Hitman was his favorite wrestler.

"I mean my favorite wrestler growing up was Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart so I would love a significant match with Bret, just because he was always my favorite," said McIntyre. "But, you know, I can remember back in the day or even when Stone Cold shows up these days and when he shows up, AT&T Stadium for WrestleMania, there’s nothing like the noise, the crowd reaction when the glass breaks, Stone Cold Steve Austin walks out there and the fact that he just crossed across every demographic." [H/T POST Wrestling]

The former WWE Champion added that facing Stone Cold Steve Austin would be his number one match.

"I remember being a kid, being the weird kid that watched wrestling and one day I came in and Stone Cold became popular and everybody was watching wrestling so to wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin in his prime at WrestleMania, considering how influential and popular he was, that would be probably the number one match just because how big it would be," he added.

Drew McIntyre will collide with Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38

Drew McIntyre has his own battles to overcome at the Show of Shows, as he's currently scheduled to face SmackDown star Happy Corbin at the upcoming premium live event.

The two stars have been feuding for a while now, and they'll finally settle their differences inside the squared circle. The feud has already seen McIntyre take on Corbin's ally Madcap Moss at Day 1 and Elimination Chamber events. Still, his ultimate goal is to exact revenge on Corbin, who, along with his ally, inflicted a neck injury on The Scottish Warrior.

