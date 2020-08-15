WWE Champion Drew McIntyre discussed a potential WrestleMania match against The Rock.

Speaking to The Glasgow Times, the current WWE Champion spoke about how The Rock had been a huge supporter of McIntyre, even before "The Scottish Psychopath" his win at WrestleMania 36.

However, that all changed when "The Great One" lent his support to Drew McIntyre's rival, Dolph Ziggler, ahead of their WWE Championship showdown at Extreme Rules in July.

“The Rock is the best, one of the nicest guys in the world and he deserves all his success. There was a time I was doing nothing, really, and TMZ asked him who he thought was the next breakout star. And he picked me, which really inspired me and fired me up. I appreciated that and it gave me motivation. Then to see WWE posted an image of Dolph Ziggler with the title, and Rock backed him up! That hurt my one feeling I’ve got left."

ANOTHER legend signs off on DZ for WWE champ & its the greatest of all time, @TheRock. Appreciate it brother, I truly do. But only 1 man can right this wrong Sunday, ME. See you at #ExtremeRules drew?

haha & I thought MY name didn’t make any sense — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 18, 2020

Drew McIntyre vs. The Rock at WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre continued on his thought process after he had heard about The Rock's support for Dolph Ziggler. Drew McIntyre admitted he has channeled his inner The Rock and decided to call out "The Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment'.

Jokes aside, McIntyre admitted he would love to face The Rock, especially at a WrestleMania set in his home country of Scotland.

“I thought, ‘What would Rock do in this situation?’ If this was 1998/99, what would he say? I thought, screw it. I’m the champion, I don’t back down to anyone, even The Rock. My phone exploded. I’d love to face The Rock anywhere, but if there was one place on earth it would be a WrestleMania at Ibrox. That would be great for personal reasons.

"It would probably have to be Hampden, we’d need somewhere massive. If he chose to come back for a match, as the biggest Box Office attraction in the world, wow. Come on, Rock, give me that match.”

I said what I said https://t.co/ZGFQ3EYnPA — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 17, 2020

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event of SummerSlam on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Would you be interested in seeing Drew McIntyre vs. The Rock at a future WrestleMania? Is the match even possible?