"A very bright future ahead of them" - Drew McIntyre says current champions are the future of WWE (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre believes that Theory and Bron Breakker have the potential to become major stars in WWE.

Breakker is currently in the middle of his second reign as NXT Champion. Meanwhile, Theory is being portrayed as Vince McMahon's protoge on Monday Night RAW, and he's the reigning United States Champion. Both stars have shown great potential in the ring and have received a lot of praise from fans and critics.

During a recent conversation with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore, Drew McIntyre was asked for his thoughts on the next big WWE Superstar. The Scottish Warrior said:

"Bron Breakker's name comes up constantly, and for good reason. He's got the pedigree, he's a great guy, I spent some time with him in the European tour. He's picked up this business really fast, and it's obviously in his blood. He's an athlete and looks like an athlete, and he's got a bright future ahead of him, and he's young...Much like an Austin Theory as well, there's obviously a very bright future ahead of them. But if those two keep their feet on the ground and keep working hard and avoid the dreaded injuries, they're gonna be good." (17:28-18:13)

Drew McIntyre shares his thoughts on Theory's on-screen presentation

The United States Champion is being portrayed similarly to McIntyre after his main roster debut. The Scottish Warrior was proclaimed to be 'The Chosen One' and a future world champion by Mr. McMahon.

Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on Theory's presentation, stating that the 24-year-old star is being presented much better than he was over a decade ago:

"I think this has been approached a lot better than mine. I was Vince [McMahon's] Chosen One, but only interacted with him maybe two or three times on television. Mr. McMahon has a very strong presence in this particular story with Theory, he's not only there by name, when Theory talks about him, he's also physically there a lot of the time as part of the story and give Theory that rub. And again, he's a young guy, but he looks phenomenal and he's got a great attitude, he works incredibly hard and if he keeps on the path he's on right now, which being a random the way I have, I've got a good feeling about him, he's gonna do good for us in the future." [18:31-19:08]

Drew McIntyre is currently scheduled to face Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania Backlash. His partners will be none other than RK-Bro.

