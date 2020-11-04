Dropped championship plans for Aleister Black revealed

There has been a massive lack of supernatural characters in WWE these days. Apart from Bray Wyatt, one wrestler who many were considering to step in the shoes of Superstars like The Undertaker was Aleister Black. With a satanic gimmick and exceptional striking skills, Aleister Black impressed everyone.

The former NXT Champion was called up to the main roster in February 2019 and joined the roster of Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, his main roster stint hasn't been as successful as his fans would have wanted.

In real-life, Aleister Black is married to fellow WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. The couple got married in 2018 but have always kept their relationship out of the public eyes. Recently, during an appearance on Lilian Garcia's podcast, Zelina Vega revealed that there were plans for Aleister Black to win the United States Championship from Andrade earlier this year, but the plans were dropped.

“Because initially, we were supposed to drop our — I said ‘our’. Oh my God, what’s the title? Yes, that one, the United States Championship. We were supposed to drop that to Aleister and we were gonna add the element of my confusion into it and it didn’t end up happening obviously. One got hurt and another whole thing but yeah, I wanted to keep the reality of people believing that more than anything else so, it’s nice to keep it just for us but also to keep the storylines fresh and believable as possible.” (h/t POST Wrestling)

Awesome interview with @Zelina_VegaWWE on @LilianGarcia's #ChasingGlory !!! Check it out, you can watch it for free on the @WWENetwork ! These two beautiful latinas will inspire you ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/3D8yyncPzH pic.twitter.com/epPpzzfA4R — Thomas (@i_love_Lilian) November 2, 2020

Aleister Black in WWE recently

Aleister Black came to the main roster with a lot of hype and WWE went on to book him to be undefeated in singles competition for a long time. He pinned the likes of AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley this year and even qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match, which he was unsuccessful in winning.

Aleister Black then joined the feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio after the Monday Night Messiah "blinded" Mysterio at Extreme Rules. On an episode of Monday Night RAW in July 2020, Seth Rollins and Murphy went on to injure Black's eye in the same manner after which he went missing from WWE programming.

Aleister Black returned to WWE on an episode of RAW in August, wearing an eye patch. He was a guest on the Kevin Owens show but ended up attacking him and turning heel for the first time in WWE. At last month's WWE Draft, Aleister Black was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.