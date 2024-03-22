"Dude, this isn't cool" – Ex-WWE writer reveals Roman Reigns' feedback

Former WWE creative team member Chris DeJoseph recently recalled how Roman Reigns reacted to ideas from writers.

DeJoseph wrote storylines for WWE in the 2000s before returning for another run with the company between December 2019 and May 2020. He is also known for portraying the Big D*ck Johnson comedy character on WWE television.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, DeJoseph said Reigns had no problem speaking up when he wanted to change his segments:

"Roman was good. He knew how to change it to make it feel his way. I think one of the things he would say to me is like, 'Dude, this isn't cool. You've got to make it more cool.' And I tried to adapt. I mean, he was obviously a much more cooler dude than I am! He's a natural cool dude. You see that guy on the street, you're like, 'Oh, man, that guy's got it.'" [21:17 – 21:48]

DeJoseph also addressed the real reason why his second WWE stint only lasted five months.

Chris DeJoseph on Roman Reigns' current character

Shortly after Chris DeJoseph left WWE, Roman Reigns returned from a five-month hiatus at SummerSlam 2020. Having performed as a polarizing babyface for six years, he turned heel and began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.

Almost four years on, DeJoseph is still captivated by the Bloodline member's storylines:

"It was the very beginning of what has become the most money-making draw in wrestling in the last 20 years. It's incredible what he's done. I hate wrestling! Okay? I watch every week on Friday just to see him." [21:52 – 22:18]

On April 6, Reigns and The Rock will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. The following night, Rhodes will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What do you make of Roman Reigns' current persona? Let us know in the comments section.

