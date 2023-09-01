"Dude was a monster with zero charisma" - Even The Undertaker couldn't get 6'11" 345 lbs former WWE Superstar 'over,' according to fans

Fans took to Twitter as they believed even a legend like The Undertaker couldn't get former WWE star Nathan Jones over.

Jones joined WWE in 2002 and aligned himself with The Deadman in order to improve his skills and become a fan favorite. At WrestleMania XIX, he teamed up with The Undertaker to go against The Big Show and A-Train in a Tag Team match. However, at the last minute, the creative team decided to keep it as a handicap bout, and Jones was attacked pre-match and left injured.

Following that match, he was then sent to OVW to improve his wrestling skills. The 6'11" 345 lbs star made a return after several months and was immediately placed in Brock Lesnar's Survivor Series team. Soon after that, he quit the company, and his career with WWE ended in December 2003.

Recently, WrestleLamia took to Twitter to post a photo of The Undertaker and Nathan Jones with a caption that said even The American Badass couldn't get the former star over.

Fans were quick to notice the tweet and started commenting.

One fan wrote that Jones was a monster but lacked charisma.

One wrote it was crazy that he was made The Undertaker's tag partner but then was left out of the match because he wasn't good enough.

One fan thought it was the company's fault that they paired him with a superstar without giving any time for development.

Another fan believes if he had gotten time for development like wrestlers nowadays in NXT, he would have become a star.

One fan gave the example of Roman Reigns, who had to work hard to become a fan favorite.

Another fan pointed out that WWE shouldn't have put him in a match with so many big names, instead he should have been given time to develop his skills.

Teddy Long wants The Undertaker to make a special appearance every now and then in WWE

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long said that The Deadman's character would never die and WWE should bring him for special appearances.

"The Undertaker would never die. I think there's a place now for Taker. I don't think it needs to be where he's wrestling full-time, or he's back into the character. I'll have him make a special appearance every now and then to keep that name alive. But Undertaker will never die," said Teddy Long.

Fans want to see The Hall of Famer make a surprise appearance soon. Only time will tell if the company will make that happen or not.

